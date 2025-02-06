Hot Off the Press
Ringing the bell to mark a happy day
The Linwood Snofest
This area not immune to havoc wrought by Trump’s tariffs
A card game that helps people visualize the impacts of climate change
Round One in the trade fight is a draw
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Mayo Clinic Q&A
How to avoid bloating
Observer Staff
Last updated on Feb 06, 25
Posted on Feb 06, 25
3 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/how-to-avoid-bloating/
Post In:
Mayo Clinic Q&A
Wellness
Steve Kannon
Two national celebrations, to very different paths ... at least to date
Steve Kannon
Jun 27, 24
Opposition grows to region’s secretive land grab
Steve Kannon
Jun 20, 24
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
Trump’s ravings don’t make sense, but Canada should prepare
Gwynne Dyer
Feb 06, 25
The slide back towards war
Gwynne Dyer
Jan 30, 25
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Round One in the trade fight is a draw
Owen Roberts
Feb 06, 25
Homegrown must be more than a campaign slogan
Owen Roberts
Jan 30, 25
READ MORE
Steve Galea
Snowshoes become showshoes – it’s a Canadian thing
Steve Galea
Feb 06, 25
To Build a Liar
Steve Galea
Jan 30, 25
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA