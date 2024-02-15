Hot Off the Press
Playford, Tom
Lefcourtland: February 15, 2024
A traditional dish for the Lunar New Year
The best waffles are crisp on the outside and creamy on the inside
Woolwich makes it official with 8.7% tax increase in 2024
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Lefcourtland: February 15, 2024
Lefcourtland
Last updated on Feb 15, 24
Posted on Feb 15, 24
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/lefcourtland-february-15-2024/
Post In:
Lefcourtland
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
A traditional dish for the Lunar New Year
Next Article
Playford, Tom
Political Cartoons
Lefcourtland: February 15, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
Feb 15, 24
The View From Here: Thursday 15, 2024
Scott Arnold
Feb 15, 24
READ MORE
Letters
Getting it straight on rec. complex financing
The Editor
Feb 06, 24
Delays will drive up cost of Peel St. bridge
The Editor
Jan 29, 24
What has Ford got to show for his tenure?
The Editor
Jan 09, 24
READ MORE
Editorials
Food costs another reason to work on reducing waste
The Editor
Feb 15, 24
Housing policies, rising taxes won’t help affordability crisis
The Editor
Feb 08, 24
Assessment process does taxpayers no favours
The Editor
Feb 01, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA