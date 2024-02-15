Hot Off the Press
Playford, Tom
Lefcourtland: February 15, 2024
A traditional dish for the Lunar New Year
The best waffles are crisp on the outside and creamy on the inside
Woolwich makes it official with 8.7% tax increase in 2024
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Playford, Tom
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/playford-tom/
Post In:
Obituaries
Family Notices
Previous Article
Lefcourtland: February 15, 2024
Obituaries
Playford, Tom
Observer Staff
Feb 15, 24
Martin, Annie
Observer Staff
Feb 13, 24
Bauman, James H. (Jim)
Observer Staff
Feb 01, 24
Bauman, Enos M.
Observer Staff
Feb 01, 24
Martin, Simeon
Observer Staff
Feb 01, 24
Logel, Laverne
Observer Staff
Feb 01, 24
Bryan Herbert Bowman
Observer Staff
Feb 01, 24
Toman, Nancy
Observer Staff
Feb 01, 24
In Memoriam
Zachary David George Pettley
Observer Staff
Feb 13, 24
Joyce Kailing
Observer Staff
Feb 13, 24
Walter Kieffer
Observer Staff
Feb 08, 24
Dale Richard Schmidt
Observer Staff
Feb 01, 24
Bob Lichty
Observer Staff
Jan 25, 24
DAVE KOEBEL
Observer Staff
Jan 25, 24
Ross Edgar Lackner
Observer Staff
Jan 18, 24
Richard Rank
Observer Staff
Jan 04, 24
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA