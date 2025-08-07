Hot Off the Press
Neighbours upset by construction at Winterbourne school
Golf tournament supports WCS’ family violence prevention program
Summer Reading Club sees an uptick as kids sign on
No-bake ‘lemon delight’ is an easy dessert anyone can make
Seniors’ tea event added as lead-up to Wellesley Fall Fair
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Lefcourtland: August 7, 2025
Lefcourtland
Last updated on Aug 07, 25
Posted on Aug 07, 25
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/lefcourtland-j-2/
Post In:
Lefcourtland
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
GRCA seeks public input on proposed agricultural policy overhaul
Next Article
Elmira Lawn Bowling Club offers up free program for youths
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: August 7, 2025
Scott Arnold
Aug 07, 25
Lefcourtland: August 7, 2025
Jack Lefcourt
Aug 07, 25
READ MORE
Letters
Cost of gasoline in Elmira drives us out of town
The Editor
Jun 19, 25
Better gravel roads start with better grading
The Editor
Jun 12, 25
How is Black Beauty doing in Woolwich Township today?
The Editor
May 29, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
There’s no point in trying to appease a wayward Trump
The Editor
Aug 07, 25
There are many risks in rushing headlong into AI
The Editor
Jul 31, 25
Time to rethink Canada’s immigration numbers
The Editor
Jul 24, 25
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA