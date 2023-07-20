Local player preparing to join Team Canada’s junior ringette squad

Brianna Jacobi’s summer days are packed. When she’s not working as a landscaper, she’ll be in the gym training to represent Team Canada on the junior ringette team at the Ringette World Championship in Alberta this fall.

Jacobi played for Team Ontario in the spring.

“Competing in the Canada Winter Games was an amazing experience of a lifetime,” she said. “We finished strong first in the round robin games, but unfortunately got knocked out in the quarter-finals.”

She says she made new friends and met other ringette players from other provinces while playing for Team Ontario. While there, she says her team made a point to cheer on other Ontario teams when they could, the likes of wheelchair basketball and hockey.

“It was a great feeling also when athletes from other Ontario teams came to our games to cheer us on,” she said.

Jacobi said she received an email on May 1 inviting her to the Team Canada selection camp, which took place May 17 to 22 in Chestermere, Alberta. She was scouted during the National Ringette League hubs all season long.

She was one of 36 ringette players across the country selected to try out for the Team Canada junior ringette team, and one of the 22 who made it to the team.

“I was very excited and honoured to be one of three from Ontario to be chosen,” she said.

Now, she is preparing to represent Canada at the Ringette World Championship, which will be held in Calgary October 30 to November 5.

Her training includes monthly training camps held in Quebec and Alberta, with a final training camp in Calgary from October 26 to 30.

She also has weekly virtual meetings with a Team Canada mental performance coach. She is given assignments to do in groups and discuss in the meetings. She also has a strict training program to follow, set out by the Team Canada trainer. She trains five days each week and must undergo fitness testing for strength and endurance at the beginning of each training camp.

Besides meeting her commitments for Team Canada, Jacobi is also working full-time as a landscaper from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. She’ll also be starting up with her National Ringette League team the Waterloo Wildfire when it starts up again in September. “I plan to play with the Waterloo Wildfire until I retire,” she said.

She’ll also be entering her third year of her Kinesiology degree at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Her next goal is to play for the Team Canada senior ringette team.

“It is an extreme honour and privilege to have the opportunity to wear the maple leaf on my chest and to represent my country in a sport that I have played and loved for the majority of my life,” she said. “I am looking forward to being a mentor and an example to younger girls in sports.

“It is a good feeling that all of my hard work and dedication to ringette has paid off.”

