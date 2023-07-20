WRPS investigating break-ins at rural cemeteries

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating break-ins to tool sheds at rural cemeteries in the region.

In the past week, police have received three reports of sheds at cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich townships. That includes a break-in at a cemetery on Lobsinger Line, believed to have occurred between 3 p.m. on July 6 and 8:30 p.m. on July 14.

In another incident, sometime between 9 p.m. on July 14 and 12 p.m. on July 15, an unknown person forced entry to a tool shed at a cemetery in the area of Erbs Road and Nafziger Road and stole outdoor power equipment.

In all the incidents reported to police, outdoor power equipment such as grass trimmers, push mowers, and lawn tractors have been targeted.

In a release, police encouraged property owners and property keepers to ensure all storage buildings are locked and that valuable property is further secured.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

JULY 12

3:56 PM | Police received a report of two-vehicle collision in Woolwich Township. A black Chevrolet heading west on Lobsinger Line near Three Bridges Road slowed to make a left hand turn into a private driveway when it was rear-ended by a white tow-truck that swerved right to pass the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet sustained minor physical injuries. The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old Waterloo man, was charged with ‘careless driving’ under the Highway Traffic Act.

6:28 PM | Perth County OPP investigated a fraud after being contacted by an elderly resident reporting they had been the victim of the Microsoft computer scam. It was determined that a local resident was contacted by Microsoft claiming the victim had fraudulent charges made by her computer. The victim sent $4,000 worth of Apple gift cards to an unknown male to remove the charges. Police are urging everyone that owns a computer to be very skeptical if you receive a phone call or pop-up message indicating that there are issues with any of your accounts or computer, advising that you do not allow anyone access to your computer and do not call any number that is provided. Hang up the phone, as it’s a scam. For more information on fraud, call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or www.antifraudcentre.ca.

JULY 13

12:07 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a shoplifting incident at a store on Farmers Market Road near St. Jacobs. Around 8 a.m. that day, a male suspect entered the store and concealed merchandise on his person. The suspect then left the store without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise and left the area on a black coloured e-bike. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

JULY 15

6:00 AM | Police received a report of a theft of a motor vehicle in Wilmot Township. Through investigation, police determined that between 10 p.m. the previous evening and 5 a.m. that morning, an unknown individual entered a residence on Snyders Road East, took vehicle keys, and used them to steal a truck. The stolen vehicle was subsequently recovered in a parking lot in the area of Paulander Drive in Kitchener. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

1:45 PM | Emergency services responded to the area of Chilligo Road and Woolwich Guelph Townline for a report of a collision involving a motorcycle. Through the initial investigation, it was determined that a motorcycle was travelling north on Chilligo Road before colliding with a Kia SUV travelling south. The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old Uxbridge man, was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing by members of the Traffic Services Unit. Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam video is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856. To submit anonymous tips, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

5:20 PM | A single-vehicle collision after a vehicle heading east on Bleams Road in Wilmot Township nearly went through a stop sign before turning right sharply onto Sandhills Road and entering a shallow ditch. The vehicle then continued south on Sandhills Road and struck a tree on the front yard of a residence. Investigation determined that the driver had a medical episode while driving. No physical injuries were reported. The driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

JULY 17

2:00 PM | Police responded to Gibson Park in Elmira for a report of a male who had been screaming in the park, knocked food out of the hand of a parkgoer, and then exposed himself as children played nearby. The unknown male is described as white, approximately 5’6”, with a full beard. The male was last seen wearing a pink shirt and red plaid pants. The male was unable to be located upon police arrival. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

The driver of a tow truck was charged with ‘careless driving’ after a two-vehicle collision July 12 on Lobsinger Line. [Bill Atwood]

3:08 PM | Police received a report of a theft from a business on Martins Lane in Elmira. At approximately 10:30 p.m. the previous evening, a unknown individual attended the business driving a white van and stole metal from a bin. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers.

JULY 18

The area of King and Weber streets near St. Jacobs was the scene of a collision Tuesday morning. [Leah Gerber]

