Record heat waves highlight the importance of trees

More green. More white. Those are two key options in combatting the sweltering temperatures currently being experienced in cities around the globe.

The green refers to increasing the number of trees in urban areas, which provides cooling shade while also boosting carbon sequestration.

Soaring temperatures have also advanced longstanding concerns about the heat traps due to all the asphalt and concrete. More liberal use of white paint – on rooftops, for instance – might help with that problem. Specifically, the use of an ultra-white paint, created a couple of years ago by US researchers, that reflects 98 per cent of sunlight and also makes the surroundings cooler.

Concerns over climate change and unprecedented hot weather – the latter caused in large part by the former – show the urgency of even such low-tech responses.

Certainly, local efforts by the likes of Trees for Woolwich and the township’s plan to increase the tree canopy in Elmira take on even more importance. Likewise, there are regional, provincial and federal efforts to boost the planting of trees – an endeavour made even more pressing by the hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada, adding to this summer’s miseries.

Our urban areas are losing trees at a time when they are more important than ever. The emerald ash borer, an invasive pest that’s no stranger to this neck of the woods, is killing millions of ash trees in backyards, along streets and in parks across the province. Climate change is resulting in more extreme weather events – including storms, heat waves and droughts – that can devastate urban trees. Combined with increasingly difficult growing conditions, such as reduced soil volumes that come with urban densification, these stresses are wreaking havoc on our urban forests.

Development is leading the charge, as we would expect, turning treed areas into various combinations of concrete, asphalt, glass and bricks. It’s doing the same, of course, to farmland, which also lent mightily to the historical deforestation that afflicts even rural areas like Woolwich and Wellesley townships.

Ironically, it’s not just so-called greenfield development, which disturbs previously undeveloped land and often leading to tree loss, that’s an issue. Infilling projects demanded by provincial legislation – the brownfield development espoused by planners – can clear existing urban trees in favour of new buildings. This can remove stock from the urban forest just where it’s most needed.

Add to the mix sudden losses through the likes of ice storms, invasive species and even wildfires, and we quickly get into more trouble.

Aside from the aesthetic value, such losses have a real impact on the quality of life in our communities, not to mention a real economic cost.

On the strictly pragmatic front, for instance, trees reduce storm-water runoff, acting as sponges that keep water onsite and recharge the groundwater. In doing so, the trees help reduce the amount of runoff and pollutants into water courses such as rivers and creeks. While manmade drainage systems such as sewers and storm drains accelerate the flow of polluted water through community, trees slow it down and clean the water.

Just now, we’re even more aware of the shade provided by trees. Not just a convenient place to relax and read a book, the shading writ large of buildings and pavement reduces the demand for air conditioning and the formation of ozone – 30 per cent of the energy used for air conditioning could be saved by providing more shade, some studies note.

Urban trees exist in an inherently difficult environment. The lack of growing space above and below ground, contaminated and compacted soils, de-icing salt, and the physical damage caused by trenching, mowers, snow removal activities and cars, are but a few of the factors that prevent most urban trees from reaching their genetic potential.

Given that the heat is on, the time to act is long past due.

