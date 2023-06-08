Other options for all that rhubarb

Oh no, you fell into the rhubarb patch!

If you have rhubarb growing on your property its likely out of control and you don’t know what to do with it all. Here’s another idea you may not have tried before!

Mousses date back at least to the 1700s in France, as both sweet and savoury varieties.

A mousse is typically lightened up with air, often by using egg whites or cream and a little elbow grease.

The preparation of moose, is a different procedure altogether.

Sweet ones usually are made with chocolate or fresh berries.

So, here are two different simple recipes to make mousses that you don’t typically see.

Rhubarb can be traced back to Europe, but it’s difficult to know how far back it goes as it grows wild like an herb it may very well have always been around. It seems to be indestructible, so that’s possibly true.

Rhubarb Mousse

3 cups chopped rhubarb

Splash of water

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp. lemon juice

Zest of 1 orange

1 cup whipping cream

Strawberries for garnish

Boil everything together except cream and simmer for a good 15 minutes until well softened. Allow to cool. Whip cream to stiff peaks and fold into rhubarb mixture. Place in serving bowls and garnish with strawberries.

Mango Mousse

1 cup whipping cream

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup pureed mango

1 pkt. gelatin

Garnish: blueberries and mint leaf

Heat mangoes, with gelatin and puree. Allow to cool slightly, and combine with condensed milk. Whip cream to stiff peaks and fold in gently. Chill until set and pipe or scoop into serving dishes.

