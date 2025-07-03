Partnerships help define Canadian food and farming

This Canada Week is unlike others before it, insomuch as we’re looking at a future through a nationalistic lens that is bound to change the country.

In food and agriculture, our sudden fluid and volatile relationship with the U.S. means we need to look elsewhere for imports and export markets, as well as finding a new approach altogether to the agriculture sector’s future that will benefit consumers and farmers alike.

I believe that approach will hinge on partnerships within Canada, catalyzed by incentives from the federal government.

This is not a radical idea. And in fact, it’s becoming more possible as Ottawa works to break down inter-provincial trade barriers, a goal established by Prime Minister Mark Carney that was supposed to be in motion by July 1.

Partnerships can come in so many forms. They need determination, imagination and support. In fact, they might even cross the Canada-U.S. border.

As an example, I’m thinking specifically about the North American Pollinator Protection Campaign and Pollinator Partnership. Canada’s beef sector has been solidly behind this initiative. Through the campaign’s Pollinator Partnership, several awards are offered to producers, including the Canadian Farmer-Rancher Pollinator Conservation Award, co-presented with the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA).Other awards recognize achievements in pollinator advocacy, roadside management, and electric power companies.

That represents a tonne of people and interests in the agri-food sector from right across the country working together.

It makes sense to offer this kind of a sustainability program in conjunction with a neighbour like the U.S., considering pollinators are not bound by borders. But if it’s too woke for the current American government, it’s a fine solo approach for Canada.

And how about the National Circle for Indigenous Agriculture and Food? We often talk about the need to better understand traditional approaches to food production. CFA past president Keith Currie, an Ontario farmer, wrote about “the growth of this great organization” lately on LinkedIn. The circle concept is based on cooperation and partnerships. It’s not distinctly Canadian, but more and more, working together instead of against each other seems like a niche we can lay claim to, compared to our southern neighbours.

The federal government needs to take notice of such efforts and be supportive and encouraging. That doesn’t necessarily mean writing a cheque. But it also means offering more than lip service.

For example, how about trumpeting these partnerships and letting Canadians know about such accomplishments, so they can gain wider support?

That’s a matter of communications. It doesn’t cost much money but it does require skill and commitment.

It’s gratifying to see Canadians working together, in the midst of such a divisive world. It’s a point of pride that we can rally around this Canada Week, and beyond. The Prime Minister and his government need support for their nationalistic vision of Canada, and helping unite the country with information and true success stories rather than political propaganda is part of the deal. I’ll write about them and sure many other journalists would too.

; ;