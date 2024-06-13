Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Peruvian rice and chicken shines bright with flavour and practicality
This dish is perfect for both family dinners and formal events.

Observer Staff

Last updated on Jun 13, 24

Posted on Jun 13, 24

3 min read

America's Test Kitchen

On The Menu

Food
