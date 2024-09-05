Police looking to identify suspects involved in distraction thefts in the region

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking public assistance to identify several persons involved in thefts from the region.

On August 21, police responded to a report of a purse theft in Cambridge. The female victim found that the suspects used credit cards at various locations.

Upon investigation, officers learned the suspects were also involved in other similar incidences in Kitchener, Waterloo, St. Jacobs, and Elmira.

Police believe this group may be linked to a series of distraction thefts where the victim’s attention is diverted to somewhere else and the suspects will steal belongings. As part of the investigation, officers also learned the suspects may have been viewing PINs from a distance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

AUGUST 26

4:28 PM |Investigators from Waterloo Regional Police's Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team arrested two men in connection with the June 18 break-in at Hartman Jewellers in downtown Elmira. Investigators charged a 52-year-old male and a 46-year-old male, both from Waterloo, with ‘break and enter - commit theft.’

AUGUST 30

9:10 PM | A 62-year-old Wellesley man is facing an impaired driving charge as a result of an OPP RIDE check. Members of the Perth County OPP were conducting in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Perth Line 55 near Perth Road 131, in the Township of Perth East when a vehicle entered the area. Police determined that the driver had previously consumed alcohol. A roadside screening test was conducted, after which the driver was arrested and transported to detachment where further tests were administered. The driver was subsequently charged with ‘operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).’ He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford on October 7 to speak to the charges. A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute.

SEPTEMBER 2

2:45 PM | Wellington County OPP conducting a RIDE program on Orangeville Road in Fergus stopped a vehicle, and the driver was assessed for sobriety. As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old of Centre Wellington man was charged with ‘operation while impaired - blood concentration 80 plus.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph at a later date.

; ; ;