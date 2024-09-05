Martin, Murray

Passed away at his residence in St. Jacobs on August 30, 2024 at the age of 69 years. Husband of Naomi M. Martin of St. Jacobs. Father of Warren and Krystal of Harriston, Lorna and Harvey Martin, Miriam and Lloyd Brubacher all of RR 1, Elmira, Arlene and Marlin at home. Survived by 11 grandchildren; three brothers Orvie and Lena Martin, Edgar and Elsie Martin, Lloyd and Ellen Martin, brothers-in-law Lloyd Weber, Oscar and Velina Martin, brothers and sisters-in-law Elvina Burkhart, Elmeda and Josiah Bauman, Martha and John Martin, Ishmael and Esther Martin, Simon and Beatrice Martin, Salema and John Brubacher. Predeceased by his parents Edwin and Leah Martin, granddaughter Shirley Ann Martin step-mother Hannah Martin, sisters Laurene Weber and Alice Martin, brothers-in-law Amos Burkhart and Cleason Weber. Visitation was held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 1-5 p.m. and on Sunday, September 1, 2024 from 2-6 p.m. at the family home. Family service was held on Monday, September 2, 2024 at 9 a.m., then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting house for burial and public service.

