The Canadian champion Elmira Heat U15 players show their medals and trophy. Standing in front of the fire truck before their parade are (from left) Austin Dietrich, Matt Kochut, William Thatcher, Colton Sinclair, Liam Straus, Max Krasovec, Zack Forwell, Cohen Patterson, Cameron Fisher, Zach Wiseman, Colton Brito, Reese Martin and Ramsay Ryksen. The coaches on top are Adam Thatcher, Mike Brito, Scott Dietrich and Jeff Fisher. [Julian Gavaghan]