Hot Off the Press
Getting back to pounding the pavement?
Squaring off for a good cause in Wellesley
Woolwich to spend $4 million on paving projects this year
Lefcourtland: May 7, 2026
The View From Here: May 7, 2026
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
The Kitchn [--] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Lefcourtland: May 7, 2026
Lefcourtland
Last updated on May 07, 2026
Posted on May 07, 2026
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/lefcourtland-44/
Post In:
Lefcourtland
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
The View From Here: May 7, 2026
Next Article
Woolwich to spend $4 million on paving projects this year
Political Cartoons
Lefcourtland: May 7, 2026
Jack Lefcourt
May 07, 2026
The View From Here: May 7, 2026
Scott Arnold
May 07, 2026
READ MORE
Letters
Vote for councillors who’ll restore fiscal sanity
The Editor
Apr 16, 2026
Library a good use for community centre
The Editor
Apr 09, 2026
Taking note of special moments
The Editor
Apr 02, 2026
READ MORE
Editorials
Ottawa moving in the wrong direction on pensions
The Editor
May 07, 2026
Municipal elections the key to getting better government
The Editor
Apr 30, 2026
In midst of labour strife, region must look at GRT cuts
The Editor
Apr 23, 2026
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA