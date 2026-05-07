Woolwich to spend $4 million on paving projects this year

There’s a chance at least some of the potholes currently making life miserable for Woolwich drivers will be fixed as part of this summer’s paving program.

The township plans to spend about $4 million repaving several roads and converting others from gravel to asphalt. Meeting last week, councillors approved the 2026 paving program and awarded a $3.3 million contract to GIP Paving Inc. to carry out the bulk of the work.

GIP submitted the lowest of five bids received, coming in about $250,000 below what the township had budgeted, engineering technologist Clayton Lovell told councillors.