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Woolwich to spend $4 million on paving projects this year

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon

Last updated on May 07, 2026

Posted on May 07, 2026

2 min read

Woolwich to spend $4 million on paving projects this year

There’s a chance at least some of the potholes currently making life miserable for Woolwich drivers will be fixed as part of this summer’s paving program.

The township plans to spend about $4 million repaving several roads and converting others from gravel to asphalt. Meeting last week, councillors approved the 2026 paving program and awarded a $3.3 million contract to GIP Paving Inc. to carry out the bulk of the work.

GIP submitted the lowest of five bids received, coming in about $250,000 below what the township had budgeted, engineering technologist Clayton Lovell told councillors.

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Steve Kannon
Steve Kannon

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

A community newspaper journalist for three decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

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