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Squaring off for a good cause in Wellesley

Andrea Eymann
By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on May 07, 2026

Posted on May 07, 2026

3 min read

Squaring off for a good cause in Wellesley
Nicole Flanagan was the winner of Wellesley’s community unity project, which had people donate crocheted squares to be turned into blankets. [Andrea Eymann]

Wellesley’s Community Unity project had people flexing their creative muscles, crocheting squares that would be transformed into blankets for a good cause. 

Ahead of that, the squares were judged by Sheryl Crabbe in a contest, with first place going to Waterloo’s Nicole Flanagan, who revealed she didn’t know it was a contest when she donated her two squares to Wellesley’s Wendy Richardson.

This year, people got to choose from three themes: Under the Sea, On the Shore or Sunsets Galore for their 12-inch crochet designs. 

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Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

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