Squaring off for a good cause in Wellesley

Wellesley’s Community Unity project had people flexing their creative muscles, crocheting squares that would be transformed into blankets for a good cause.
Ahead of that, the squares were judged by Sheryl Crabbe in a contest, with first place going to Waterloo’s Nicole Flanagan, who revealed she didn’t know it was a contest when she donated her two squares to Wellesley’s Wendy Richardson.
This year, people got to choose from three themes: Under the Sea, On the Shore or Sunsets Galore for their 12-inch crochet designs.