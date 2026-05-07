Squaring off for a good cause in Wellesley

Nicole Flanagan was the winner of Wellesley’s community unity project, which had people donate crocheted squares to be turned into blankets. [Andrea Eymann]

Wellesley’s Community Unity project had people flexing their creative muscles, crocheting squares that would be transformed into blankets for a good cause.

Ahead of that, the squares were judged by Sheryl Crabbe in a contest, with first place going to Waterloo’s Nicole Flanagan, who revealed she didn’t know it was a contest when she donated her two squares to Wellesley’s Wendy Richardson.

This year, people got to choose from three themes: Under the Sea, On the Shore or Sunsets Galore for their 12-inch crochet designs.