Hot Off the Press
Police charge 50-year-old woman with weapons offences after Elmira standoff
Woolwich backs Chris Court route for servicing St. Jacobs subdivisions
Big police response for “barricaded person”
Staff cuts the key to avoiding large tax hike in Woolwich, critics say
Wellesley Fall Fair’s Hicktown Hoedown returns for a second year
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Politicians keep going back to the well with water rates
Editorial
Last updated on Jan 29, 26
Posted on Jan 29, 26
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/politicians-keep-going-back-to-the-well-with-water-rates/
Post In:
Editorial
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
So you’re having a colonoscopy: What to expect
Next Article
TACO Trump may have peaked
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: January 29, 2026
Scott Arnold
Jan 29, 26
Lefcourtland: January 29, 2026
Jack Lefcourt
Jan 29, 26
READ MORE
Letters
Township in the wrong over Breslau services
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Region must take no for an answer
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Arthur Street no place for bike lanes
The Editor
Dec 11, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
Politicians keep going back to the well with water rates
The Editor
Jan 29, 26
Canada and the world must stand against Trump
The Editor
Jan 22, 26
Municipal tax trajectory is no longer sustainable
The Editor
Jan 15, 26
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA