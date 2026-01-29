Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Politicians keep going back to the well with water rates

Editorial

Last updated on Jan 29, 26

Posted on Jan 29, 26

2 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo

Political Cartoons

READ MORE

Letters

READ MORE

Editorials

READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA