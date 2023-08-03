Postsecondary students are juggling studies and work

A new report by Studiosity Canada is shining light on the increasing need for postsecondary students to balance studies with other responsibilities such as employment and how that impacts their overall well-being.

The report entitled “Student Engagement, Motivation & Belonging” is the first of four, based on a survey conducted by Angus Reid. It shows that 81 per cent of respondents were employed in some capacity, while 33 per cent were employed full-time this year.

This is an “alarming percentage” of students that juggle studies with full-time work and is likely only going to increase in the future, said Noreen Golfman, former provost and vice-president of academics at Memorial University, who is a member of Studiosity’s academic advisory board.

Noreen Golfman, former provost and vice-president of academics at Memorial University, and a member of Studiosity’s academic advisory board. [Submitted]

“They have all kinds of responsibilities and expectations about quality of life. All of that is, on the front burner, I think for students and they’re seeking ways to supplement whatever earnings they might have or whatever their parents might be providing ,” she said.

The survey had different numbers from those provided by Statistics Canada. According to the agency, there is a wide gap between full and part-time students during the school year. In the most recent academic year, the highest employment rate for full-time students aged 20-24 was in March at 50.8 per cent, while for part-time students in that age group, the highest employment rate was in October 2022 at 80.6 per cent.

In Ontario, the highest month for full-time students was March at 47.4 per cent employment, while for part-time it was also March at 81.3 per cent. In Waterloo Region, 49.1 per cent of the 20-24 cohort was employed in June, compared to 81.4 per cent of non-students.

Students are most likely to be employed in the retail trade making up 25-30 per cent of full-time student employment for that age group, while part-time students are most likely to be employed in food services, retail trade, and healthcare and social assistance industries.

Lutherwood is a not-for-profit social services organization in Waterloo Region that provides employment services to youth aged 15-29. Its assistant director of mental health services, Alison Willetts, said that while employment can help give youth a sense of belonging, many stressors are involved with being a working student.

“We absolutely see that when people secure employment, it often really does boost that self-esteem, that sense of belonging and being connected to the community.

“[However] when you’re managing a full course load, and if you’re working full time, I can imagine that would be extremely stressful. So while there are benefits, what we have seen in some of the clients we have who are currently not postsecondary students, but were and felt that they needed to take that break or just sort of drop out entirely,” Willetts explained.

This is even more difficult for students who have barriers that others don’t have, such as mental health challenges, addictions or childcare responsibilities, she added.

“It really can be any number of things that just make getting and maintaining work harder. We all face challenges in finding work and there’s some that face more challenges than others.”

According to Willetts, the employers that Lutherwood works with welcome the idea of hiring students but will request support from the organization when it comes to employing those with significant barriers.

In an emailed statement to The Observer, a spokesperson for Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) said they do not work directly with employers in helping to balance studies with employment. Instead, their Student Work Placement Program provides subsidies to employers for wages. Some 141,000 students have participated in work-integrated learning opportunities through the program, while over 70,000 youth are participating in the Canada Summer Jobs program this year.

Respondents to the Studiosity scored low on overall well-being, with only 43 per cent of females rating it as good or very good and 57 per cent of males rating themselves similarly.

While Golfman said there has been research in the past that shows that lower tuition or more financial aid has minimal effect on student performance, ‘it is becoming increasingly harder to believe that.’

“In the view of the stresses that students have had, and we’re also talking about now post-Covid era, students were responding, just barely coming out of that experience of having been deprived of both work opportunities and you might say normal study or learning opportunities. So it’s going to be interesting over the longer haul to see whether these percentages remain the same.”

The study should compel stakeholders such as academic leaders and governments to take action, Golfman said.

“You’re generating a kind of pretty unhappy cohort of essentially young people, not all young people, but future generations who will be very dissatisfied with their learning experience. This doesn’t bode well for the future of postsecondary education in this country,” she said.

“We would hope they would be looking at this survey and trying to think hard [about] what they can do to alleviate this kind of alarmingly high proportion of students who are not satisfied and do not feel they have well being in the way that we might wish them to have.”

According to the ESDC spokesperson, in 2021-22, nearly 670,000 students received federal grants and loans to attend postsecondary education. The spokesperson also pointed to last November’s move to increase the income threshold for $0 monthly payments on loans from $25,000 annually to $40,000. The maximum required monthly payment was lowered from 20 per cent of pre-tax income to 10 per cent. According to ESDC, these moves will benefit approximately 180,000 borrowers each year.

Additionally, interest rates were permanently eliminated on federal student loans in April this year, impacting 1.2 million borrowers and saving the average student loan borrower $610 annually.

Studiosity is planning on releasing further reports from the survey looking at transitioning to postsecondary in chapter two, artificial intelligence in chapter three and study habits and combating stress in chapter four.

