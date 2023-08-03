Improving the environment the butterflyway

DJ Hanna is a butterfly ranger, which is a volunteer role with the David Suzuki Foundation. She helps implement the organization’s nationwide Butterfly Way project.

DJ Hannah (middle) with Rosslyn Bentley, executive director of the Woolwich Community Health Centre, and Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis.

The Butterflyway Project is designed to increase the number of pollinator-friendly gardens and spaces across the country, in a way that actually helps pollinators live and thrive.

The focus is on creating butterflyways across the country. A butterflyway is a collection of at least 12 pollinator-focused gardens full of native plants, in close proximity to each other. Their close spacing means they provide rest, nutrients and places to lay eggs as the pollinators move throughout the landscape. She says the way pollinators such as butterflies, bees and even the less-thought-of ones like beetles, travel is in small journeys.

Pollinator gardens are typically full of native plants which have the most nutrition for pollinators, as they evolved together.

“So [native plants] have the greatest source of nutrition for, a monarch, for example,” she said. “So a monarch on milkweed. We’re thinking about each of our gardens having some milkweed or butterfly food that will help monarchs grow and travel to make their destination and create more baby caterpillars because they can only eat the milkweed. So planting milkweed, planting them in proximity, so that when they are ready to make the move and travel, they have lots of little resting, nesting and food spots along the way. It’s like an En Route. [The pollinators] always have a rest stop in the next location [they’re] traveling to.”

Hanna and her co-chair Michele Smith, along with some other volunteers, started a Butterflyway project for St. Jacobs and Woolwich Township during the pandemic. Their focus is to help business owners and citizens create pollinator gardens, big and small, where they work and live.

Typically, Hanna or Smith or another volunteer will come to the home or business, assess what is already there, and offer help on how to make the space more pollinator-friendly. The pollinator-garden can range anywhere from the transition of an entire lawn, to simply adding pollinator-friendly planters, says Hanna. Volunteers can help with designing the garden, and sourcing the plants.

The distance needed between pollinator gardens to make a butterflyway is, admittedly, loosely defined, says Hanna. This is mostly because the needs of individual pollinators for their various tasks, are quite varied.

“There is no exact answer because all of the pollinators have different travel spans. So it’s like saying how far does an En Route have to be from the next En Route? It depends on how much ground you’re covering and how open people are. So there is no straight answer.”

For the purposes of the St. Jacobs and Woolwich Butterflyway Project, the group has decided on a few parameters.

“So our goal is not to be overly prescriptive about it. We just want more people doing it. But, when we do it on the David Suzuki map, which is where we are registered for our butterflyway, we are looking at permanent structures including container gardens, but not annuals. We are looking for sustained and maintained gardens, and we’re looking for that proximity of ‘can a reasonable person walk between these locations?’”

The Butterflyways includes pollinator garden spaces in both private lawns, as well as businesses, organizations and public spaces.

So far, the group has helped create about 18 new home gardens in St. Jacobs and Elmira, as well as about 11 gardens in spaces accessible to the public like the St. Jacobs library, public garden spaces, or the Woolwich Community Health Centre. Hanna says the group is working on formalizing their second butterflyway. They are hoping to continue expanding throughout the township.

The group planted a pollinator garden in a canoe next to the bridge over the Conestogo River. The canoe was donated by the Grand River Conservation Authority staff, and painted by members of the community.

The Woolwich Community Health Centre also participated, and applied for a grant to fund the planting of their pollinator garden. This garden accompanies the community wellness garden for the local food bank already planted with the help of another government grant two years ago.

Hanna recollects working with the owners of Those Pizza Guys, a wood fired pizzeria in the village, to plant a pizza-oriented garden.

“We recently took out half of their lawn, because they said, ‘Well, you know what? Pollinators are really important to us and we want to think about what this looks like and feels like.’ So I worked with them and we looked at plants that would be good for people to see, that were comfortable for people to be around, and we designed. If you look at the space, it’s actually two slices of pizza through the walkway. You can’t see it until someone points it out. But it’s two slices of pizza and inside them are native plants,” she said. “They even use some of those ingredients on a pollinator pizza, for example.”

The pollinator garden includes many plant varieties that can be eaten, such as sage, and hyssop. Hyssop is one of Hanna’s favourites for the slight licorice flavour.

The group also worked with Change Lifestyle and Apparel shop to plant pollinator-friendly planters in front of the shop.

“We did a very small pollinator garden there with, again, plants from REEP, another charity. And yesterday [the owner] was showing me pictures of a monarch that has been hanging out in his garden because we planted milkweed.”

Julie Shark is a St. Jacobs resident. She moved with her family two years ago during the pandemic. Her property on King Street came with a number of gardens. She is working with Hanna and the Butterflyway Project to transition these gardens into pollinator gardens filled with native plants.

“When we moved here, we had this huge property compared to where we were. We have a huge property now. And it came with all these beautiful gardens. So I was trying really hard to keep them up, but having no idea what I was doing. So I was looking up a lot of plants and trying to learn about how to keep them, and what they were called and what they did for the environment. And then I met DJ and I told her that I wanted to take out the front lawn and turn it into a pollinator garden. So she helped me out with a schematic to put in a whole bunch of gardens,” said Shark.

She said she recently read a book by ecologist Douglas Tallamy. “I just felt really inspired and it kind of changed the way that I looked at plants. And I had never considered before how some plants are supportive, and nurture our environment, whereas others actually have a negative biological impact. And just talking about where we’re at with the biodiversity crisis and climate crisis and everything. And this is just such an easy thing that everybody can do, as long as you have a small patch of land.

“And it doesn’t even really matter, you can have native plants on a porch or on a balcony, container gardening, and it’s just, it’s one of those really easy things that everybody can do to make a difference.”

Shark takes on the transition of her gardens in smaller chunks as time allows, while she runs a business and raises her family.

Hanna says the pollinator-friendly gardens represent, to her, a needed change in society’s mindset for gardening. She also read some of Tallamy’s work, and spoke of how he writes about what society asks of its gardens.

“We used to ask our gardens to be pretty. Now we’re asking them to sequester carbon, to feed pollinators and to help our climate heal.”

“All gardening has high value, right? So converting green spaces, like lawns, into plants, trees, loveliness, it all has a good impact,” Hanna said. “Those small acts make big changes. So if you looked at your garden today, or green space or concrete space, [ask yourself]—‘what could you do to feed something?’ It’s just that idea of changing your perspective: who are you feeding with your garden?”

