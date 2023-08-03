St. Jacobs player wins scholarship to play NCAA Division 1 baseball

Outfielder Blake Jacklin’s road to an NCAA Division 1 baseball scholarship wasn’t a conventional one. Having played for several different teams since graduating from EDSS in 2019, he has finally achieved a feat he has been longing for, signing on to play for the Johnson City-based East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Buccaneers next season.

“My goal has always been to play Division 1 baseball, and out of high school, that wasn’t the case right away,” the St. Jacobs native said.

Starting in 2020 he played two seasons at Davenport University based in Michigan, however he did not see any game action in 2021 and played in just 15 games in 2022 averaging .133 in 15 at bats.

He then spent the 2023 winter semester at Yavapai, a community college in Arizona. There he played in 48 games and hit .339 with 36 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, six homers, 32 RBIs and 35 walks. He had 12 stolen bases, with an on base percentage of .455 and a slugging percentage of .545.

Jacklin credits this move with getting the exposure that he needed to get offers from bigger schools.

“I had a couple of offers from Division 1 schools, Division 2 schools, etcetera. And it just worked out East Tennessee State was the one I looked at. I kind of held off till the very last minute and East Tennessee State came around and offered,” he said.

Chad Marshall, who hails from Paris, Ontario, and is an assistant coach with Tennessee led the recruitment process for Jacklin to join the Buccaneers.

“I trust coach Marshall and we have a great relationship with some Canadian players,” said head coach Joe Pennucci.

Pennucci said he is “excited to have [Jacklin] be a part of their program.”

“He is a hardnosed player who is really taking advantage of his opportunities. He is a left-handed hitting outfielder who can play different positions.”

While he had a few different offers, there were several things that drew him to ETSU, Jacklin said.

“The culture was just really welcoming. The campus was beautiful. I’ve always wanted to attend a bigger-sized school. It has enrolment of like 50,000, so a big student body as well as just the baseball team was pretty successful and the facilities and coaches were topnotch,” he said.

Jacklin joining ETSU is a good fit for both sides, Pennucci said.

“Him being able to kind of play a couple different positions in the outfield I think creates opportunities for him. We feel like he’s a guy that can offer some value to us and certainly some value to him,” he said.

Jacklin is currently in his third season with the Kitchener Panthers in the Intercounty Baseball League, a team that aided in his development when he wasn’t getting much playing time at Davenport.

“I owe a lot to the Panthers. I came in and they welcomed me with open arms and I’ve been able to compile three good seasons there. It’s definitely been a key to my development the past three years since I wasn’t able to develop much in the spring,” he said.

Across 29 games this year has hit .350, a big jump over his .273 last summer. He has had 20 walks and stolen 17 bases. Pennucci highlighted Jacklin’s base-running ability.

“I think there’s some versatility to his game. He’s a guy that can give you a really good at-bat, but can still do a really good job on the bases,” he said.

With two years of college eligibility left, Jacklin will finish his studies in accounting and finance, while hoping to work his way into becoming an MLB draft pick.

“That’s always the goal. I’ve always told myself that I want to work as hard as I can to get to professional baseball. However, I’m a big believer that if it happens, it’s meant to be, so if it doesn’t I’m completely fine. I know I gave it my all and I’m ready to join the working world or whatever my next steps in life would be,” he said.

