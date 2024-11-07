Hot Off the Press
Is snacking for meals acceptable for good health?
This is your sign to add tomatoes to your mac and cheese
Jacks drop one at home, get it back on the road
Woolwich eyes millions in rec spending under new master plan
Stray cats in Bolender Park part of a larger issue that’s tough to solve
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Remembrance holds meaning in divisive times
Editorial
Last updated on Nov 07, 24
Posted on Nov 07, 24
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/remembrance-holds-meaning-in-divisive-times/
Post In:
Editorial
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Hericanes add toy drive to holiday lineup
Next Article
Lefcourtland: November 7, 2024
Political Cartoons
Lefcourtland: November 7, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
Nov 07, 24
The View From Here: November 5, 2024
Scott Arnold
Nov 07, 24
READ MORE
Letters
Woolwich spending, tax increases are unsustainable
The Editor
Oct 24, 24
Affordable housing means accommodating change
The Editor
Oct 24, 24
Councils must come clean about Wilmot land grab
The Editor
Aug 01, 24
READ MORE
Editorials
Remembrance holds meaning in divisive times
The Editor
Nov 07, 24
UNICEF links Halloween to children around the globe
The Editor
Oct 31, 24
Municipal spending requires much more scrutiny
The Editor
Oct 24, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA