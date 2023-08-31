Scarecrows all the rage ahead of Wellesley Fall Fair

The crows don’t stand a chance.

The Wellesley Agricultural Society is hosting its annual scarecrow competition leading up to the 170th annual Wellesley Fall Fair.

This year, Kari Hoffman is running the competition.

Households and businesses alike can compete. Households can compete in two categories: traditional scarecrows or creative scarecrows. Under the creative category two themes are included: the 170th fair anniversary or most colourful. There are prizes for first-, second- and third-place households under both categories.

Businesses can participate in the action with a best fair theme, 170th anniversary fair theme, best reflection of the business, or best look-a-like theme. Business winners take home bragging rights.

People can register until August 31, though Hoffman says she’ll take late registrations. The scarecrows must be submitted by September 2. Judging will take place September 9. All the scarecrows will be put on a scarecrow trail map for community members to drive around and visit.

Scarecrows will be judged based on first impressions, colour, weather-proofing, visibility and signage, among others. Bonus points will be given out for their crow-deterrent properties, said Hoffman.

Hoffman has been involved with the Wellesley Fall Fair since 2018.

“It’s important to have the agricultural education aspect,” she said. “To show young residents, just to create awareness because not all of them have the farm background or farm experience.”

As for the scarecrows, she says they’re fun for the community. “It’s just another way to re-engage post-pandemic, to re-engage with everyone again and see everyone’s artistic side,” she said.

For more information, email Hoffman at wellesleyfallfair.scarecrows@gmail.com or call at 519-501-2601.

; ; ;