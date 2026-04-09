Skepticism is natural as Ford rolls out regional reform

Ontario’s proposed Better Regional Governance Act is being sold as a modernization effort – a streamlining of municipal decision making meant to cut red tape and accelerate housing construction.

But to many observers, the bill looks less like a governance reform and more like the latest chapter in a familiar story: Premier Doug Ford’s government reshaping Ontario’s planning landscape in ways that critics say consistently benefit well connected developers while weakening oversight and public accountability.

The pattern is difficult to ignore. Over the past several years, Ford’s government has faced sustained criticism for land use decisions that opponents argue privilege private interests over the public good.

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