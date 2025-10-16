Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Status quo is not an option for Canada Post’s future

Editorial

Last updated on Oct 16, 25

Posted on Oct 16, 25

2 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo

Political Cartoons

READ MORE

Letters

READ MORE

Editorials

READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA