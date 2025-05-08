Hot Off the Press
Record turnout a factor in Kitchener-Conestoga, other region ridings
Elmira’s old fire truck continues to answer the call after 75 years
Students breathing new life into old barn at EDSS
Woolwich Gardeners’ plant sale set for Saturday in Elmira
Putting a spotlight on mental health issues
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
The View From Here: May 8, 2025
View From Here
Last updated on May 08, 25
Posted on May 08, 25
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/the-view-fr/
Post In:
View From Here
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Friends of the Grand River to plant trees this weekend
Next Article
Guides looking to expand offerings in Woolwich
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: May 8, 2025
Scott Arnold
May 08, 25
Lefcourtland: May 8, 2025
Jack Lefcourt
May 08, 25
READ MORE
Letters
Council incapable of good fiscal management
The Editor
Mar 20, 25
What else has Ford got in store for us?
The Editor
Feb 27, 25
Raise taxes, get more work done
The Editor
Feb 20, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
Putting a spotlight on mental health issues
The Editor
May 08, 25
Another Liberal minority, but good governance unlikely
The Editor
May 01, 25
Volunteers the cornerstone of what makes a community
The Editor
Apr 24, 25
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA