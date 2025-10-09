Hot Off the Press
Mayors oppose provincial ban of speed cameras
Townships rely on alternatives as Canada Post strike continues
Wallenstein’s Kassie Ciaschini sings her way to Wellesley Idol title
Labour mobility could help counter U.S. tariff war, says MP Louis
Newest regional councillor looking for ways to bring down tax rate
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
The View From Here: October 9, 2025
View From Here
Last updated on Oct 09, 25
Posted on Oct 09, 25
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/the-view-from-here-october-9-2025/
Post In:
View From Here
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Saddling up for a new adventure proved fateful
Next Article
Forests Canada reaches 50-million tree milestone
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: October 9, 2025
Scott Arnold
Oct 09, 25
The View From Here: October 2, 2025
Scott Arnold
Oct 02, 25
READ MORE
Letters
What postal strike is all about
The Editor
Oct 09, 25
Slow down and you won’t get caught speeding
The Editor
Oct 02, 25
Speeds can in fact be reached quickly
The Editor
Sep 25, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
Tackling homelessness requires more than housing
The Editor
Oct 09, 25
Newspapers crucial in time of AI fakes, threats to democracy
The Editor
Oct 02, 25
Ottawa on the right track with student visas, must do more
The Editor
Sep 25, 25
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA