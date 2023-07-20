These classes for mothers go well beyond fitness

When the first pandemic shutdown hit, Rebecca Wilson-McCracken had worked as a wedding and event planner. She pivoted out of that work, took some fitness instruction courses, including a post-partum specialty, and was reborn as the owner of Fitness Fanatic Mom.

One of the classes she offers is called Stroller Fit, and is specifically geared towards new moms and moms of any stage, she said. As a mom of four children herself, she understands firsthand the needs women have after giving birth and becoming a new person: a mother.

“There’s no one size fits all when it comes to postpartum fitness and postpartum recovery,” said Wilson- McCracken. “It’s all about finding how your body heals. And going with that, and not pushing too hard and just giving yourself a lot of grace.

“I’ve never liked the term ‘bounce back’ because you never really bounce back from baby. You actually have a new body now. Most people’s bodies have actually physically transformed from carrying a baby and labour and delivery, whether it was natural birth or other experience. There’s a transformation here, and for me, it’s all about loving this new body that they’re in and finding their own way through movement and navigating through strength training and finding themselves again.”

Wilson-McCracken began the classes in Mitchell and Stratford, but she branched out to Elmira in her second year.

“This is our third year in Elmira,” she said. “We started running the program, because we love the outdoors and Elmira has such beautiful parks and trail areas, so it was a perfect location to run the sessions. And there was so much need, especially with the pandemic, for the moms to have ways to get outside and socialize safely. It really took off at that time and we’ve just been going strong ever since.”

Classes consist of 20 minutes of walking and warming up with the strollers, then 20 minutes of strength training followed by 20 minutes of cool down and stretching.

“We called it stroller boot camp at first, but we honed it into Stroller Fit for that next season because it was more about movement and fitness and less about the boot camp label that kind of goes with it. It’s just all about having fun and getting out and moving your body and doing what you can with what you have. If baby’s fussing and you have to nurse or have to feed the baby, that’s totally OK. They’ve made it out of their house, and they found time for themselves, really, in an activity that they can bring baby along with them.”

Lindsey Dienst appreciates the class. She makes the trip from Maryhill to Elmira for stroller fit with her seven-week old son Anderson, her second child. She also went to the class with her first, who was born during the pandemic.

“I heard about it through social media, through the Kitchener-Waterloo moms group, so I signed up during COVID. It was all outdoors, so I signed up for a class, and that’s how I got started with doing the classes.

“It was just a good way to get active and meet other moms. When I started, it was during COVID, so it was a nice, safe way to interact with other people and get out of the house as a new mom.”

Dienst says she appreciates that moms can bring children with them.

“My son is young, so he just sleeps through the whole class, but with my older child, once he was walking around, sometimes I would be chasing him throughout the class. But other moms were doing the same, and everyone was just very easygoing about it. So our children play together or they have a snack and kind of keep them occupied while doing the exercises and multitasking.”

She says she doesn’t feel she’s being disruptive if she needs to pause to chase her son around, because it’s a built-in aspect of the class. “In Elmira, the instructor has children too. So she brings her child with her as well. So everyone right now in the class has a child with them.”

Wilson-McCracken feels the process of healing from giving birth often takes more time than most people think.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, you had knee surgery? Six months you have to take it easy. [But] you just had a baby, which for some people can be way more traumatic than knee surgery, and you’re expected to bounce back up and be doing all the same things you were doing.”

Wilson-McCracken says the group in Elmira is smaller, and the moms form a community together, adding the group is a place mothers can go for support as they navigate the transition of becoming a mother.

“That’s the nice thing about having small groups and having conversations. If they’ve had a bad week, it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s talk about it and tell us more,’ just giving them an opportunity to have a little community of mamas that have been there or who are there, surrounding them, that completely understand what they’re going through.

“Movement is for everybody. And just to find, especially for mamas who are new mamas, just to find their own way into movement is so important and finding little pockets in their day. And to not stress about it, you know? If you don’t do anything but go for a 20-minute walk with your little one, that’s a win. Give yourself some grace, and remember that you were nurturing a baby in your body and now you’re nurturing and growing a little human outside of your body. Just remembering that there’s a lot going on and to give yourself grace, for sure.”

