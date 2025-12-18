Hot Off the Press
Christmas Tyme in Wellesley
Trump’s latest overreach another reason to avoid U.S.
The View From Here: December 18, 2025
Seventy years and many adventures later
Brady Martin excited to join Team Canada training camp
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Township in the wrong over Breslau services
Letter to the Editor
Last updated on Dec 18, 25
Posted on Dec 18, 25
1 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/township-in-the-wrong-over-breslau-services/
Post In:
Letter to the Editor
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Police stress road safety for cyclists following fatalities
Next Article
Woolwich has high staff-to-taxpayer ratio versus comparators
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: December 18, 2025
Scott Arnold
Dec 18, 25
Lefcourtland: December 18, 2025
Jack Lefcourt
Dec 18, 25
READ MORE
Letters
Township in the wrong over Breslau services
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Region must take no for an answer
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Arthur Street no place for bike lanes
The Editor
Dec 11, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
Trump’s latest overreach another reason to avoid U.S.
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Another example of region’s default to groupthink
The Editor
Dec 11, 25
Rising food bank use a symptom of economic woes
The Editor
Dec 04, 25
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA