Monday July 10, 2023 Case # 1856

OFFENCE: Robbery DATE: July 2, 2023

LOCATION: Saginaw Parkway and Stonecairn Drive, Cambridge, ON

Police Investigating Buy-and-Sell Robbery in Cambridge

On July 2, 2023, at approximately 9 p.m., police received a report of a robbery in the area of Saginaw Parkway and Stonecairn Drive.

The victim arranged to meet the suspect after arranging to purchase a cell phone posted on a buy-and-sell website.

Upon paying for and receiving the phone, the victim realized the phone was fake and requested his money back.

Three additional individuals then attended the area and threatened the victim and demanded the phone back.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.

For information on Buy and Sell Exchange Zones in Waterloo Region, please visit https://bit.ly/31ooigY.

🚨 Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

- the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

- a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

- or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com



CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL



; ; ;