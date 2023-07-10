Graduation for students who attend St. Boniface School in Breslau took place on Monday, June 26th at 5:30 p.m.

On the stage was a large 2023 balloons and in the back of the hall was a balloon archway for the students to pass through to their seats.

Principal Ferdinand Krauss welcomed the families of the graduates. The graduation liturgy led by Father Peter Meyer which the students themselves had prepared consisted of an opening prayer, readings, intentions and a closing prayer.

Grade 8 teacher Denise Hayward spoke to the graduating class about their memories at St. Boniface and asking them to make the most out of their high school experience.

The valedictorian is always decided upon entirely by the students. Their job was to select a representative from their graduating class to speak on their behalf. This year Ava Shaw and Alia Van Alphen were chosen.

Seven awards were given out – Catholic Community Award – Dominik K., Spirit Awards – Adalyn S., Athletic Award – Reese M., Overall Academic Proficiency award – Robyn H., The Umbrella Project Award was renamed this year to the Leadership award with Cayleigh M. being the recipient, Alia V. received the Award of Distinction and Ava S and Alia V. received the Valedictorian Award.

As each student crossed the stage they stopped and posed with a picture with their teacher Denise Hayward and were presented with their diplomas helped by teacher Jacqueline Ward and principal Ferdinand Krauss.

The ever popular memories slideshow was shown with baby pictures of each of the students along with their graduation picture.

Denise Hayward’s thanked everyone for their help for making this graduation so special and wishing the graduates well, one last time.

There was cake and refreshments after the ceremony for all to enjoy.

