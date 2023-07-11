Brohman, Kenneth

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth (Ken) Elmer Brohman, known to many as Walka, at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Guelph on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the age of 81 years. Cherished partner of Donna Langdon of Elmira. Loved father of Leslie and Steve Uhrig of Elmira, Todd and Pam Brohman of Pembroke, and stepfather of Doug and Donna Langdon, Roxy and Al Tilley, Paula and Dave Vogel. Proud grandfather of Tanis and Josh Uhrig; Daniel and Alisha “Quinn” Brohman, and step-grandfather of Nick (Kristy), Matt, Jen (Dom), Jena (Cole), Kyle (Maude), Ty (Lily), and Chad, and great-grandfather of Leo, Dax, and Sophie. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humour by his siblings Jim (Sharon), Howie (Wanda), Larry (Paul), and Diane O’Bright (Don). Predeceased by his parents Walter and Clara (Rellinger) Brohman, and siblings and in-laws Helen (George) Murdock, Betty (Albert) Butcher, Shirley (Albert) Caddick and Bill Brohman. Ken was born on the family homestead near Maryhill where his father and grandfather lived. He left high school after grade 12 to support the family farm, only to return two years later to complete his grade 13. He was the king of the pool hall. He spent many years at Borg Textiles while moonlighting at Gambles. Ken and Donna enjoyed many summer weekends at their bus getaway and their adventures to the Florida pan handle. Ken was always up for a good sporting event, whether it was the Montreal Canadiens, the Toronto Blue Jays, or the local hockey rink. He loved a good chat, in English, Spanish, or his favourite German. He was an accomplished colour chemist, which allowed him to work and travel in Mexico and Honduras. He loved motorcycles, Cadillacs, Johnny Cash and playing cards. With his signature smile and smirk, Ken has thrown his last horseshoe and played his final card. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A celebration of life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Elmira Legion Branch 469, 11 First St. E., Elmira. Interment in St. Boniface RC Cemetery, Maryhill. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

