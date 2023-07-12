Joanne Cecella (Patterson) Bauman was born November 22, 1942, and passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener, on Monday, July 3, 2023 at the age of 80 years. She was predeceased by her spouse Aden M. Bauman (June 14, 2020) who she married on October 7, 1965. Joanne is dearly missed by son Michael of Concord, CA, daughter-in-law Marianne Miller, grandchildren Hilary and Simon Bauman of Elmira, brother Cecil, and sister-in-law Brenda Patterson of Milton.

Joanne was the proud aunt of Katie Patterson and Jason Little, Graham Patterson, Steven and Mandy Patterson, Ruth and the late Dave Loughran, Carol and Brian Harvey, Joy and Allan Vader, Jeff and Angela Bauman, Rob Bauman, Judith Martin, Lois and John Yutzy, Anne and Verton Miller, Gerald and Verna Martin, John and Ladina Martin, Andy and Colleen Martin, Cam and Lisa Martin, Debra and Wally Miedema, Darrell and Elizabeth Bauman, Bonita and Kevin Hagglund, Tamara and Michael Lambregts.

Predeceased by son Barry in 2016, daughter-in-law Kim Barber Bauman in 2013, parents Cecil and Ella Patterson, and in-laws Clarence Bauman, Elias and Minerva Bauman, Selina Bauman, Mary and Henry Martin, Mabel Bauman, and Eli Bauman.

Joanne grew up on a farm in Milton and became a school teacher and taught in Wellington County and Elmira, where she met Aden through a blind date. After marrying, she managed Bauman Jewelers with him – and was also active with the Business Improvement Area and Elmira Mennonite Church, where she served on numerous committees and as a children’s Sunday School teacher. Joanne had a zest for living and supported her in-laws and many others who needed help. She was always a force in organizing and hosting extended family gatherings. Joanne and Aden spent many memorable hours with their friends George and Helen Grainger, Ron and Joan Wagner and Ernie and Elaine Robertson, in monthly solo playing for decades. They celebrated their wedding annually with Harvey and Arlene Kehl and George and Almeda Frey, who were married on consecutive days.

A visitation will take place on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., Elmira with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elmira Mennonite Church, or the Barry Bauman Mentorship Fund at the Centre for Peace Advancement at Conrad Grebel University College. This was set up by Joanne and Aden to honour his values as a teacher dedicated to shaping and mentoring young people to have a passion for making the world a better place. Barry was a University of Waterloo graduate and very involved with Grebel’s Peace and Conflict Studies program.

