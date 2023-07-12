Culp, Alice

Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023 at her residence at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late James “Jim” Culp (November 17, 2021). Dear mother of Don (Jaime) Culp and Lorrie Snook (Stuart Conner). Adoring grandma to Celeste, Madison, Daniel and Keegan and step-grandchildren Ethan and Xavier. Alice will be missed by her many family, friends, and neighbours. Predeceased by her sister Delores (1948) and parents Clarence (1968) and Emma (Jonas) Clayfield (2001). Cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Family interment in Elmira Union Cemetery with a gathering for family and friends at the family residence for refreshments to follow. In memory of Alice, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or St. Mary’s Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. A special thank you to the Palliative Care Team who took such good care of our mother.

