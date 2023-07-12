Duench, Pat



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Patricia Elaine Duench (Nee McCarley) with her daughters by her side on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Chartwell LTC Elmira, at the age of 78. After courageously battling many health issues, Pat went peacefully home to be with the Lord.

Beloved wife of the late Bob Duench. Loving mother to Kelly Hamilton (Rob), Lisa Stephens (Rick), Drina Kurschinski (Bob), and Chris Duench (Wendy). Cherished grandmother to Shanna (John), Lindsay (Filip), Kellen (Steph), Kara, Stephanie (Mike), Taylor (Reid), and Connor (Autumn). Proud great-grandmother to Luke, Renee and Isabella. Pat will be deeply missed by her sister Charlene Prast (Heinz). Predeceased by her parents Harold and Delphine McCarley, and sister Joan Martin. Pat lived a very fulfilled life and had many talents. She loved to cook, decorate, knit, crochet and pick flowers. Her favourite place to be was at “Bob’s Bay” cottage, enjoying family time and friend gatherings, or just working on a jigsaw puzzle at the window overlooking the lake and enjoying the beautiful sunsets. Pat and Bob loved to travel, go camping, do fly-in fishing and escape the winter to their trailer in Florida. “What a Beautiful Life”. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Thursday July 20, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. with interment in St. James Lutheran Cemetery. All are invited to stay for a reception and time of fellowship at Dreisingers. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the MS Society or Alzheimer Society are greatly appreciated by the family and may be made through the funeral home.

