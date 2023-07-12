Hartwick, Lloyd

Went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Joan Hartwick (Miller), now reunited for their 69th anniversary. Loving father of Steve and Joni of St. Jacobs, the late Diane McDougall (2021), Gary and Debbie of Elmira. Proud grandpa of Marisa and Hailey; Ambur, Sasha and Megan; Nikki and Colin, and 15 great-grandchildren. Will be missed by his sisters Dorothy Geisel, and Eileen Hannah. Predeceased by his parents Gustave and Myrtle Hartwig, sister Lois, and brothers-in-law Harold Geisel, Jim Hannah, and Dick Scroggie. Lloyd and Joan loved to travel and explore the world together. He loved family time at cottages, boating and watering skiing. Lloyd loved serving his community at St. Matthew’s Church and Trinity Village, and his time chauffeuring for the Mennonite community. The family would like to share a special thanks to the staff at St. Jacobs Place and Grand River Hospital for their wonderful care. Visitation will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 131 Flax Mill Dr., Conestogo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Matthew’s Church would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.

