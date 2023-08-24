We’re more productive when mental health is addressed

Taking time off work when feeling mentally unwell can actually improve workplace productivity and lower the risk of employees taking a leave of absence from their job, says a new report from The Conference Board of Canada.

“Productivity loss caused by an employee working while experiencing depression and physical pain is roughly three times greater than productivity loss caused by absenteeism for these conditions. Working despite a mental and/or physical health issue leads to declining health and well-being and an eventual shift into absenteeism including disability leave,” the report states.

About one in five of the employers surveyed provide paid days off specifically for mental health reasons.

Although the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) was not involved in the study, a representative for the Waterloo Wellington chapter said the findings are in line with its own research.

“If you were to consider somebody experiencing a loss, if they have a workplace who provides them the appropriate time to grieve and take care of themselves and then get back to work as opposed to working through that,” the outcomes would be better, said Katrina Burch, a team lead of mental health promotion and education services with the local chapter of CHMA

“You may be sitting at your desk but just considering your loss and haven’t had time to really process or spend time with your family to grieve that loss.... Whereas if you’re given the appropriate time to spend time with your family and grieve and move forward from that, you’re going to be more productive when you come back because you’ve been able to manage your mental health.”

About half of the employees (50.7 per cent) in the survey reported receiving paid personal or flex days, while 27.4 per cent reported receiving paid time off specifically for mental health and wellness, with the average being 4.9 paid days off per year.

The Woolwich Counselling Centre provides workshops about mental health, along with employee assistance programs to employers through the township. Its executive director, Amanda Wood-Atkinson, said that aside from providing time off, she would encourage employers to take a holistic view of wellness.

“Teaching strategies to employees about how to manage stress or how to strengthen relationships, both personal relationships outside of the workplace, but relationships within the workplace as well as learning how to communicate. All of those things taken together to improve mental health actually improve the workplace that work quality and the quality of work that is produced as well,” said Wood-Atkinson.

The Conference Board study found nearly one quarter of employees (24.2 per cent) reported a significant amount of stigma around mental health in their workplace, and that 63 per cent indicated that their decision to work while feeling mentally unwell was at least partially influenced by their assumption that mental health was not a good enough reason to miss work.

Burch said that assumption can come from the employees own mindset and not necessarily the workplace environment.

“It may not actually be that your workplace isn’t supportive. It could be that you yourself don’t feel like [it’s a good reason]. There’s a self-stigma, like ‘I’ve been taught my whole life to just pull up my bootstraps and just keep going and stop making a big deal about these things.’ So there’s a lot of retraining of our own thoughts and beliefs around mental health. It could be that a workplace is very supportive, but you yourself haven’t made that internal shift,” she said.

Burch noted that in 2010, about a third of all workplace absences were due to mental health. Today, that number has increased to between 40 and 50 per cent.

“It is starting to happen more often that people are reaching out for that support and are taking the time off.”

Local workplaces are becoming increasingly more open to breaking the stigma around mental health, Burch added.

“We’ll often see workplaces wanting to provide an understanding of mental health and workplace training to their leaders, but then also to their staff so that they can help themselves and their colleagues,” she explained.

Wood-Atkinson said that being flexible with employee schedules can also make a difference in the mental health of workers.

“Whether that is recognition of time off or ability to have flexibility to accommodate other parts of life. If that’s possible within whatever the employment situation is, having flexibility to help with childcare or flexibility to use time off in different ways or different work schedules, that’s really helped significantly in terms of balancing different parts of life,” she said.

Beyond education, Burch said CMHA would like to see employers implement what is known as the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace. That’s a set of standards released by the Canadian Mental Health Commission in 2013 and is similar to Canada’s occupational health and safety standards. Just now, however, those standards are voluntary for workplaces.

“We can make a really good case for why it’s important to follow that standard, that it becomes embedded, in that there are some sort of legal repercussions or human rights repercussions that can be found there. Although it’s voluntary, there are more and more workplaces looking at making sure they’re aligning their policies and procedures with that,” Burch said.

