Hot Off the Press
Marc McInerney takes the helm at the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival Committee
Elmira’s Marlowe Schott serving as a linesman in PWHL this season
For a little while, we can at least pretend to be better
Covering a lot of ground, physically and spiritually
Making AI technology accessible to lower-level hockey organizations
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Mayo Clinic Q&A
Tonsil cancer: What is it and how do you prevent it?
Observer Staff
Last updated on Dec 25, 25
Posted on Dec 25, 25
3 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/what-is-it-and-how-do-you-prevent-it/
Post In:
Mayo Clinic Q&A
Wellness
Columns
Steve Kannon
Two national celebrations, to very different paths ... at least to date
Steve Kannon
Jun 27, 24
Opposition grows to region’s secretive land grab
Steve Kannon
Jun 20, 24
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
A man of many “peaces”
Gwynne Dyer
Dec 25, 25
Geoengineering for grown-ups
Gwynne Dyer
Dec 18, 25
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Economic outlook underlines need to buy Canadian
Owen Roberts
Dec 25, 25
Consumers want “flawed and messy” experiences, says report
Owen Roberts
Dec 18, 25
READ MORE
Steve Galea
Mousing around
Steve Galea
Dec 25, 25
Snowshoeing, then and now
Steve Galea
Dec 18, 25
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA