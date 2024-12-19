Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
A two-part cook unlocks layers of earthy sweetness in this humble tuber

A two-part cook unlocks layers of earthy sweetness in this humble tuber

Observer Staff

Last updated on Dec 19, 24

Posted on Dec 19, 24

1 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo

America's Test Kitchen

On The Menu

Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA