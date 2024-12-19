Hot Off the Press
Christmas Tyme in Wellesley
Heading into 2025, local business needs our support
Santa set to cruise through Conestogo, Winterbourne and West Montrose
Perimenopause transitions and concerns
Following Santa as he makes his way through the townships
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
A two-part cook unlocks layers of earthy sweetness in this humble tuber
Observer Staff
Last updated on Dec 19, 24
Posted on Dec 19, 24
1 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/a-two-part-cook-unlocks-layers-of-earthy-sweetness-in-this-humble-tuber/
Post In:
America's Test Kitchen
Food
America's Test Kitchen
A two-part cook unlocks layers of earthy sweetness in this humble tuber
This lamb is fall-off-the-bone tender and deeply flavourful
The hard-shell taco has been an staple more than half a century
Everyone loves a rich brownie
The air fryer helped deliver a juicy pork chop with a crispy crust, no oil required
On The Menu
Labour Day grilling should include this quick, easy pork dish
Breading is an age-old favourite
Making a hash of this is a good thing
Noodle soup goes veggie … and Persian
A flatbread ideal for some beer
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA