Hot Off the Press
Riverfest 2024
Four young athletes receive Dan Snyder awards
Police issue warning in wake of increase motorcyclist fatalities
Another example of need for immigration reform
Spencer Young brings the Centennial Cup home to Elmira
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Another example of need for immigration reform
Editorial
Last updated on Aug 22, 24
Posted on Aug 22, 24
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/another-example-of-need-for-immigration-reform/
Post In:
Editorial
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Spencer Young brings the Centennial Cup home to Elmira
Next Article
Police issue warning in wake of increase motorcyclist fatalities
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: August 22, 2024
Scott Arnold
Aug 22, 24
Lefcourtland: August 22, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
Aug 22, 24
READ MORE
Letters
Councils must come clean about Wilmot land grab
The Editor
Aug 01, 24
Workers make construction more liveable
The Editor
Jun 20, 24
Ford liquor fiasco a vote-buying scheme
The Editor
Jun 06, 24
READ MORE
Editorials
Another example of need for immigration reform
The Editor
Aug 22, 24
Even if Trudeau undoes his harms, change is in the air
The Editor
Aug 15, 24
Most Canadians still favour single-use plastics ban
The Editor
Aug 08, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA