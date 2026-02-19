Hot Off the Press
NATO 1.0 is dead. Long live NATO 2.0
Changing world order prompts defence strategy
Jacks take two of three to finish the regular season
Diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. Now what?
“Fibres only” recycling bin really just means paper and cardboard
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Changing world order prompts defence strategy
Editorial
Last updated on Feb 19, 26
Posted on Feb 19, 26
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/changing-world-order-prompts-defence-strategy/
Post In:
Editorial
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Jacks take two of three to finish the regular season
Next Article
NATO 1.0 is dead. Long live NATO 2.0
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: February 19, 2026
Scott Arnold
Feb 19, 26
Lefcourtland: February 19, 2026
Jack Lefcourt
Feb 19, 26
READ MORE
Letters
Water bills another example of poor management
The Editor
Feb 12, 26
Township in the wrong over Breslau services
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Region must take no for an answer
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
Changing world order prompts defence strategy
The Editor
Feb 19, 26
Little being done to tackle rising costs of groceries
The Editor
Feb 12, 26
Canada not immune to the growing surveillance state
The Editor
Feb 05, 26
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA