Civic duty is a two-way street, a message lost on officials

A Breslau resident’s request for some leeway along his property line was quickly dismissed last week by Woolwich council. While not helpful in the least to the resident, the decision was probably the right one, though highlighting some underlying issues.

The resident in question asked the township to move back by a foot or two a fence dividing his property from a small park. The fence is just two feet from the side of his home, making access to the yard particularly problematic as he’d installed a rental unit in the basement. Citing established policies, including opposition to selling part of the parkland, council had no interest in setting a precedent.

The township is certainly no stranger to encroachment issues whereby property owners make use of municipal land – the likes of a storage shed being placed a few feet , or more, past the property line – so it has adopted policies over the years. That’s why the likes of fences and sidewalks are now typically built before the homes go in, leaving no ambiguity for buyers, who know exactly where things stand. (Such was the case with the Breslau property discussed last week.)

The increased densities and soaring prices of new subdivisions, however, are destined to create more such issues, in line with the problems of on-street parking as the lessening gap between driveways leave little room for vehicles. That in turn leads to some tension in neighbourhoods, as does closer proximity, from fencing disputes to drainage and overhanging trees.

Throw in issues of municipal boulevards, trees and fence lines – specifically, the maintenance thereof – and you’ve got the potential for yet more disputes.

Municipalities may expect the adjacent property owners will maintain municipal land, but they’re not obligated to do so. Therein lies a debate about civic responsibility.

Homeowners do typically look after municipal property, as boulevards and rights-of-way are looked after when lawn work is being done, not to mention the you’ve-got-no-choice issue of sidewalk snow-clearing. There may be grounds to challenge such expectations given that municipalities do a lot of asking – or taking, where taxes are concerned – and very little in the way of giving.

There’s a principle at stake here beyond civic duty.

Such debates are an indication of our increasing isolation in a system of governance that is increasingly undemocratic and does less and less for citizens. Politicians, bureaucrats and public-sector workers at every level are seen as more intent on their own salaries, perks and entitlement than actually serving the public. Civic spirit is supposed to be a two-way street, and when that falls apart, it’s easier to see where people become less enthusiastic.

This would be less likely to become an issue if citizens felt that they were getting good value for their ever-increasing taxes. Instead, just the opposite is true.

Blame for the faltering legitimacy of government can be laid squarely on the shoulders of politicians and bureaucrats everywhere. We certainly notice when service levels suffer even as taxes increase and growth reduces the quality of life while padding municipal coffers ... and wallets of those who are supposed to be working for the public, rather than the other way around.

Which brings us to something as visible as weedy and overgrown municipal properties. Unkempt boulevards, roadsides and parks are a very visible reminder that the kind of work that used to be done is now not, even as we pay more and more to those who are supposed to keep our communities in good repair.

At the heart of the matter, ignoring the basics – cutting the grass, picking up litter and keeping facilities clean – makes for bad optics, reinforcing the notion that officials have their priorities wrong, attuned more to their convenience than public service. That leads to the grumbling about looking after property that belongs to a municipality that doesn’t look after its citizens. And a growing disconnect, ideally leading to citizens hitting the reset button.

