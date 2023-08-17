Fire up the BBQ, then break out the lettuce

A cold, crisp salad is part of the 101 of any menu, whether at a fancy restaurant or at home in your backyard, and can go with almost anything.

As it’s still summer, if you’re like me then you love to do the cooking outdoors.

While you already have the grill going nice and hot you might as well also make your salad on the grill.

It’s not out of the ordinary to grill up some firm veggies or fruit to be an addition to some sort of salad, but to actually grill the lettuce, that’s preposterous!!

The idea isn’t to actually ”cook” the greens per se, but to “char” them.

Brush a little of the dressing on the outside of the lettuce and cook on full blast on the grill, turning quickly until starting to take on a little colour.

Then you cut them up afterwards so that they are still crisp but have taken on a bit of the grill flavour.

When using bitter greens, the grilling process also helps to mellow them out, as does the maple syrup.

Charred Greens

1 head romaine lettuce

1 head radicchio

2 heads Belgium endive

1 red onion

2 hothouse tomatoes

1 shallot, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp. Dijon

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup veg. oil

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt, pepper, allspice

Cut lettuce heads in half leaving core intact, wash and drain. Brush lightly with olive oil and vinegar and shake off excess. Char on medium-high grill (without burning or wilting) on each side. Char onions and tomatoes the same way. Now cut everything in chunks. Meanwhile make dressing by whisking everything together, except the oil. Slowly stream in oil, whilst whisking continuously until combined. Toss dressing with salad and serve immediately while slightly warm.

