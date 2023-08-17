Setting the record straight about area’s Black history

On August 1, 1863, more than 2,500 people gathered for a picnic on an island in the Conestogo River in the town of Hawkesville. They were celebrating the official end of slavery in the British Empire in 1834. It was a gathering of Black residents of the Queen’s Bush Settlement in northern Wellesley Township, who were joined by residents and officials from throughout Waterloo County.

Today, August 1 is recognized as Emancipation Day in Canada because it marks the day in 1834 when the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 came into effect.

Next week, a plaque will be unveiled in Hawkesville to commemorate that picnic. The actual location of the picnic was on Temperance Island, which today is difficult to access.

“We can’t really get to Temperance Island and we can’t even get to a point where you can see Temperance Island very well, so our plaque is going to be at the corner of Broadway Street and Temperance Road,” said Nancy Maitland, the former curator of the Wellesley Township Heritage and Historical Society. She is finishing up this project before heading into retirement.

The historic picnic included a sermon in the town hall, followed by a procession to the island led by the Berlin Band.

“I want people to think about the people who went there. What it was like for the people that attended the event, and that so many people got together in this small town. It was a bigger celebration, from what I’ve been reading about, than anywhere in Canada for this. And it’s just so cool that it happened right in Hawkesville,” said Keith Bell, a descendent of one of Hawkesville’s Black pioneers, who will be speaking at the unveiling next week. Bell has created videos and thoroughly researched his family’s history.

Keith Bell is a descendant of of Daniel Brown.

“I was thinking about some of the nuts and bolts and how many carriages and wagons and the horses it took to bring them. So, yeah, it must have been quite an event,” he said.

Bell’s maternal great-great grandfather was John Brown, one of the Black refugees who settled near Hawkesville. Brown was a runaway slave from Virginia, and he and his wife Lucinda had 11 children. The Browns arrived in 1843.

The Queen’s Bush was the name for the large area of unsettled land between Waterloo County and Lake Huron. Black refugees would cross into Canada via the Underground Railroad, primarily across the Detroit River or Lake Erie. Many made their way to the Queen’s Bush, which was too far from established transportation routes to be very attractive to conventional settlers. They squatted on the land and cleared it with little help or tools. At the time, Hawkesville was one such settlement.

In the 1840s, the Canadian government began surveying the Queen’s Bush lots and sold them at prices largely unaffordable to the Black settlers.

“There was a significant Black population here at one time. And, of course, they were disenfranchised when the White settlers came in,” said Peter van der Maas, vice-chair of the Heritage and Historical Society. “So when they [the Black settlers] applied for possession and ownership of the land that they’d already cleared, they were denied the opportunity. In just all the conventional ways in which people are discriminated against, they were put off – ‘We’ll deal with it later’ or making impossible financial demands of them, etc.

“So what happened is the Whites took over the plots that they’d already cleared. That was a really good start for the White settlers. So, [the Black settlers’] efforts, the fruits of their efforts, were [enjoyed] by a lot of the first [White] settlers in the area, without ever any credit being given to them or recognition of their efforts. I think we’re just trying to point to a history that’s been ignored.”

Somehow, Bell’s ancestors managed to stay on their land. Township documentation from 1871 shows the Browns living on Lot 19, Concession XIV. John Brown was listed as owning 120 acres, one cow and one horse.

Bell is a descendant of John’s son Daniel, and will be speaking at the plaque unveiling next week.

“I did read about the dire conditions and the people that had left the South, and now, here they are coming to the North, and the extreme cold weather and how they were able to do it and that whole story. I was just so proud that my family was one of the people that did it and survived and scratched by and did whatever they could,” he said.

Left: Daniel Brown. Right: Walter L. Brown and grandson Robert Keith Bell. [Submitted]

Bell’s great-grandfather, Daniel Brown, worked as a coachman for a wealthy businessman named A.E. Kent in Chicago. When Kent moved back to his home area of California, Daniel went with him. Bell lives in California today.

Daniel Brown had a son, Walter Brown, who is Bell’s maternal grandfather. When Bell began researching his grandfather and his grandfather’s ancestors, it led him to Hawkesville, and he first came for a visit in 2019.

“I wanted to find out more information on my great-great grandfather who was the actual freedom seeker who got out of slavery, and ended up in Canada,” he said. “I wanted to find out more about his lot in life, and how did he get the property for the ranch they had? And then they had like, 11 children. And I’m just putting two and two together and thinking, ‘Well, how did he feed these kids? How did he get the money to buy this lot of land? And how did he stay, when I’m reading that in the 1860s and such that a lot of people couldn’t afford it when they started parceling out the land, and they started leaving?’ But then Nancy showed me some statistics that they were there into the 1870s. That is something that really intrigued me.”

The plaque unveiling is open to everyone; no registration is needed. It will be held at the corner of Broadway Street and Temperance Road in Hawkesville at 2 p.m. on August 26.

“I just want to express my gratitude to Canada for one thing, that Canada was a final destination for many and they were able to just kind of relax. I mean, not relax, but at least feel that they had gotten to some sort of safety there,” said Bell.

A third cousin of Bell’s, a descendant of Nathan Brown, another of John Brown’s sons, will also be coming to the event from Hamilton.

