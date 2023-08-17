Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Drayton Fall Fair 2023

By Leah Gerber

Last updated on Aug 17, 23

Posted on Aug 17, 23

2 min read

Drayton Fall Fair 2023

Competition was fierce at the tractor pull events at the Drayton Fall Fair last weekend. The competition got started with the Class 1 17500 lbs local farm tractors. [Leah Gerber]

Top Left: Tori Lalonde, Candis Braid, Kaleigh Dobson and Jordyn Portelance take in the fair; Bottom RIght: Laura Minster, Sarah Witherspoon, Chelsey Moser with Colter Moser, whose ears were nicely protected at the event [Leah Gerber]

Top Left: Sky Rupert, Josh Rupert and Everette Rupert were among the visitors; Top Right: John Majick with Ben and Ethan Majik take in the tractor pull [Leah Gerber]

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Leah Gerber
Leah Gerber

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

Leah Gerber is a full-time journalist / photographer at The Observer.

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA