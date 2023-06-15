EDSS boys’ slo-pitch team claims WCSSAA title in final

Ryan Brubacher hit a walk-off three-run home run and the EDSS Lancers won their first varsity boys’ slo-pitch WCSSAA championship in 10 years with a 19-18 victory over Bluevale Collegiate on Tuesday.

Senior Dustin Good had an excellent view from first base.

“As soon as I saw it leave the bat, I just put my arms in the air and I was already almost all the way around the bases before it went out,” he said.

This is Good’s first WCSSAA championship in any sport.

“It feels pretty good. I mean, I haven’t won a WCSSAA championship in my whole high school career. And leaving with a championship is pretty cool,” Good added.

The journey to the win started at the end of last year, which did not go well, said coach Alex Derma. It was led by the seven graduating players, he added.

“We had a rough go in pool play and didn’t play as well as we wanted to. So they came in knowing that they want to do a lot better this year. And we had great pool play,” said Derma.

The Lancers had a record of 7-2 in pool play, good for second place. In the nine games they scored 98 runs more than they allowed. Their only losses were to Southwood Secondary School (13-10) and to BCI by a score of 20-8. Despite the lopsided regular season loss the team was well prepared for the final, Derma said.

“We just kept stats of where they hit and what they did, so our defence, we were able to put in good positions this time.… So we were able to be in good positions for where the ball is going to go,” he said.

“They’re a strong hitting team, they had some great line shots. They beat our defence in the outfield a few times. But I think our defence was in good spots today and then they got the runs, but it didn’t matter – the home field advantage was big, [allowing us] to hit last today,” Derma added.

The final was back and forth, with EDSS leading 5-4 after the first inning, they held onto that lead until the seventh when BCI scored five runs to go up 18-16.

There were several players that stepped up in the final, including pitcher Jesse Bowman, as did third baseman Joey Martin and Good, who was the leader in the outfield the whole year, Derma said.

Brubacher, who was the team’s MVP last season, was determined to get the win, Derma added.

“He went out there and he knew he was going to hit it. He goes, ‘I want it’ and he took it.”

“It was pretty sick,” said Good. “Best way to end a game, right there.”

