Pay extra attention to fraud during Seniors Month, police advise

Given that June is Seniors Month in Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police is looking to raise awareness about frauds that target Ontario seniors, many of whom who have spent their entire life saving funds for their golden years.

The OPP suggests Ontarians work collectively at sharing fraud-prevention tips with seniors in our lives.

Being able to recognize frauds targeting seniors will go a long way in helping to combat cyber enabled frauds, the OPP said in a relase.

In 2022, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) received fraud reports totalling $531 million in victim losses. A devastating $138 million (26 per cent) in losses were reported by senior victims. According to the CAFC, seniors lose on average 33 per cent more than other demographics. It is estimated that only five to ten per cent of victims report scams and frauds to the CAFC or law enforcement.

According to the CAFC, in 2022, the top frauds affecting seniors were:

Investment frauds represented $79.1 million in reported losses in 2022. Ontario victims reported losing in excess of $36.5 million.

Romance frauds represented $19.5 million in reported losses in 2022. Ontario victims reported losing more than $8.8 million.

Service scams represented $8.5 million in reported losses in 2022. Ontario victims reported losing some $6 million.

Extortion frauds represented $7.7 million in reported losses in 2022. Ontario victims reported losing more than $542,000.

Emergency-Grandparent scams represented $7.1 million in reported losses in 2022. Ontario victims reported losing in excess of $4.3 million.

The public is encouraged to visit the CAFC website to learn more about such frauds: www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

If you fall victim to a fraud or know someone who has, contact your local police service to report the crime and report it to the CAFC at 1-888-495-8501 or online on website even if a financial loss did not occur.

JUNE 4

10:45 AM | A member of the Wellington County OPP stopped the driver of a blue sedan on Wellington Road 18, Centre Wellington. The driver, a 49-year-old Kitchener resident, was subsequently charged with ‘operation while prohibited.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Guelph on July 25.

9:45 PM | The Wellington County OPP was monitoring traffic along Wellington Road 12 in Mapleton Township when they observed a grey sedan travelling well above the posted 80km/h limit. As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old driver from Brampton was charged with ‘drive motor vehicle - perform stunt.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in provincial offences court in Guelph on September 13.

JUNE 6

8:30 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a commercial motor vehicle on Wellington Road 7 that had left the roadway. The driver was located and was uninjured. Investigation determined that the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day. As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old Hanover man was charged with ‘theft of motor vehicle,’ ‘possession of property obtained by crime,’ ‘careless driving,’ ‘cannabis readily available’ and ‘drive motor vehicle - no license.’ The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on August 13. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

9:31 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at a business on Farmers Market Road near St. Jacobs. An individual was observed concealing merchandise. Police attended and arrested a 27-year-old Waterloo male, who was subsequently charged with ‘theft under $5,000.’ He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

JUNE 7

12:30 PM | A member of the Wellington County OPP was monitoring traffic along the Hanlon Expressway when a grey SUV was observed travelling well above the posted 70km/h limit. As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old driver from Breslau was charged with ‘drive motor vehicle - perform stunt.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in provincial offences court in Guelph on September 13.

JUNE 9

5:24 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy in Wellesley Township. A white Toyota was travelling west on Boomer Line and a buggy travelling north on Hackbart Road were involved in a collision at the intersection. The driver of the buggy sustained minor physical injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

7:30 PM | An OPP officer stopped a vehicle travelling on Perth Road 135 in the Township of Perth East after it was found to be travelling 143 km/h in a 80 km/h zone. A 50-year-old resident of Coldwater was charged with ‘drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed,’ ‘speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit’ and ‘fail to surrender completed daily inspection report.’

JUNE 13

7:44 AM | Police received a report of a break and enter in Elmira. Sometime around 4 a.m., an unknown suspect entered a garage of a home on William Street, near Kissing Bridge Drive. A vehicle parked in the garage was entered and property was stolen. No items were stolen from the garage. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

