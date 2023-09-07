Freedom Convoy trial a matter of justice, not politics

The trial of so-called Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is unlikely to be the kind of circus that surrounds Trump-related court actions in the U.S. For that, we can be thankful.

Lich and Barber face numerous charges in connection to the February 2022 occupation of downtown Ottawa that ultimately saw the federal government declare a national emergency to remove protestors from the streets.

The charges include mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation. While they’re misdemeanors, jail time of up to 10 years is a possibility.

Prosecutors note this is not a trial about the defendants’ political views, but about their actions. Still, there have been echoes of the politicization of the judicial system heard in relation to the indictments of the former U.S. president and others charged in relation to, among other things, the January 6, 2021 riots and attempts to subvert the election process.

And like the cases to the south, there’s a civil-suit side to the equation. In this instance, a $300-million lawsuit filed by Ottawa residents against Lich, Barber and others involved in the convoy.

As for the current trial, it’s likely to be sorted out on the basis of law, with the political echo chamber and partisan divide much, much less of an issue than in the U.S. That’s how it should be, as we’d be wise to avoid following their example.

Canada has not been immune to populist, at times divisive politics. We saw that during the height of the pandemic, when mask mandates and vaccines somehow became political matters, not public health issues. In that light, the protests and political opportunism surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, the impetus for the truck convoy, should not have come as a shock.

It’s clear that backlashes against public health measures are rooted in a longstanding movement that combined libertarianism with a mistrust of government and officials in general. Not a grassroots movement, it was the creation of those with economic goals they saw could be fostered by tampering with politics.

Whether the Freedom Convoy types represent a shift in the political air akin to the goings-on in the U.S. is the subject of much speculation. But it is an indication of the growing distrust of government, which is certainly understandable given the poor governance is the norm.

The Freedom Convoy was the product of a slow burn fuelled by growing dissatisfactions and resentments. The pandemic restrictions helped bring matters to a head. The protests were not so much partisan as they were about frustration over the status quo.

The attitudes of those who actually took part in the Freedom Convoy – some of whom continue to press for a revival, vainly thus far – are an extreme version of what many Canadians are feeling when it comes to government. Polls show an increasing distrust of government and other institutions. The combination of stressing individualism over the collective good and denigrating those with differing views – echoed repeatedly through the megaphone of social media – made what we’re seeing today inevitable. Those most put off by the changes seek likeminded viewpoints, whether about large social issues or the likes of mask mandates.

Canadians may be generally more accepting – or less vocal in their frustration, perhaps – with the types of changes fomenting unrest elsewhere, but the dissatisfaction is a reality. The country is generally some years behind the curve compared to what’s happening the U.S.

The pace of change, especially as it’s tied to the housing crisis – both availability and affordability – and economic worries, inflation paramount among them, makes room for arguments that governments are not to be trusted. There’s a cure for that, though it won’t come as quickly as a verdict in the trial of Lich and Barber.

