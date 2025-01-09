Hot Off the Press
St. Boniface Christmas pageant
In wake of Trudeau’s resignation, local candidates gear up for election
Woolwich looking at tax hike up to 10% as budget talks get underway
Lyme disease is sometimes a laughing matter
The thing about rogue residents
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Ginger punctuates tender, savoury pieces of chicken in this Vietnamese braise
Observer Staff
Last updated on Jan 09, 25
Posted on Jan 09, 25
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/ginger-punctuates-tender-savoury-pieces-of-chicken-in-this-vietnamese-braise/
Post In:
America's Test Kitchen
Food
America's Test Kitchen
Ginger punctuates tender, savoury pieces of chicken in this Vietnamese braise
Here's how to make a cocktail that sparkles
Creating a festive treat has never been more fun
A two-part cook unlocks layers of earthy sweetness in this humble tuber
This lamb is fall-off-the-bone tender and deeply flavourful
On The Menu
Labour Day grilling should include this quick, easy pork dish
Breading is an age-old favourite
Making a hash of this is a good thing
Noodle soup goes veggie … and Persian
A flatbread ideal for some beer
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA