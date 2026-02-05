Iran – pretending to have nukes?

The Iranian regime is brutal, fanatical and corrupt. It has just committed the mass murder of its own citizens in the city streets and in their own homes. But the story we are told about Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is very misleading.

Let’s begin with the two President George Bushes. Just 12 years after George Senior defeated Iraq in 1991 and forced dictator Saddam Hussein to destroy all his ‘weapons of mass destruction’ (just poison gas, really), George W Bush Jr. invaded Iraq again in 2003. That time round it was completely the wrong country, but he did it anyway.

The main reason Bush Junior believed that Saddam was lying and really had nuclear weapons was that the Iraqi dictator obstructed the work of the UN inspectors. He caused enough delay to rouse everybody’s suspicions about Iraqi nuclear weapons. Why did he do that?

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ;