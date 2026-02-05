Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
Gwynne Dyer

Iran – pretending to have nukes?

Gwynne Dyer

Last updated on Feb 05, 26

Posted on Feb 05, 26

3 min read

The Iranian regime is brutal, fanatical and corrupt. It has just committed the mass murder of its own citizens in the city streets and in their own homes. But the story we are told about Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is very misleading.

Let’s begin with the two President George Bushes. Just 12 years after George Senior defeated Iraq in 1991 and forced dictator Saddam Hussein to destroy all his ‘weapons of mass destruction’ (just poison gas, really), George W Bush Jr. invaded Iraq again in 2003. That time round it was completely the wrong country, but he did it anyway.

The main reason Bush Junior believed that Saddam was lying and really had nuclear weapons was that the Iraqi dictator obstructed the work of the UN inspectors. He caused enough delay to rouse everybody’s suspicions about Iraqi nuclear weapons. Why did he do that?

; ;

Share on

Post In:

Food

Steve Kannon

READ MORE

Gwynne Dyer

READ MORE

Owen Roberts

READ MORE

Steve Galea

READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA