Hot Off the Press
Woolwich Counselling Centre marking 50 years in the community
Wellwood, John “Woody”
The numbers show just how tough this winter has been
My version of ‘Cupid’s cloud’ is perfect for Valentines and Galentines
Lefcourtland: February 5, 2026
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Lefcourtland: February 5, 2026
Lefcourtland
Last updated on Feb 05, 26
Posted on Feb 05, 26
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/lefcourtland-39/
Post In:
Lefcourtland
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Taking a look at taking flight
Next Article
My version of ‘Cupid’s cloud’ is perfect for Valentines and Galentines
Political Cartoons
Lefcourtland: February 5, 2026
Jack Lefcourt
Feb 05, 26
The View From Here: February 5, 2026
Scott Arnold
Feb 05, 26
READ MORE
Letters
Township in the wrong over Breslau services
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Region must take no for an answer
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Arthur Street no place for bike lanes
The Editor
Dec 11, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
Canada not immune to the growing surveillance state
The Editor
Feb 05, 26
Politicians keep going back to the well with water rates
The Editor
Jan 29, 26
Canada and the world must stand against Trump
The Editor
Jan 22, 26
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA